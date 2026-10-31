Kazakhstan joins 5th UNESCO Global Forum against Racism and Discrimination

The Forum was organised jointly by the Government of the Netherlands and UNESCO under the theme “From Commitment to Accountability: Change the System, Change the Future.”

The opening ceremony was attended by His Majesty King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, Prime Minister of the Netherlands Rob Jetten, high-level representatives of UNESCO, the European Commission and the United Nations, as well as prominent international advocates engaged in combating racism and discrimination.

Bringing together representatives from more than 85 countries, the Forum served as an important international platform for discussing efforts to combat racism, discrimination and intolerance, promote equality, protect human rights and strengthen social cohesion. The Forum placed particular emphasis on translating political commitments into concrete measures to prevent discrimination and foster inclusive societies.

Kazakhstan's participation in the Forum reflects the country's national policy aimed at strengthening interethnic and interfaith harmony, ensuring equal rights for all citizens and promoting a culture of mutual respect. An important role in advancing these principles is played by the Kazakhstan People's Council, which contributes to strengthening social harmony and civic unity.

The Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, initiated by Kazakhstan, makes a significant contribution to advancing international dialogue on tolerance and mutual respect. In particular, the 8th Congress, held in Astana in September 2025, reaffirmed the continued relevance of this platform in promoting interreligious understanding, countering intolerance and fostering a culture of peace.

These efforts were further advanced through the 2nd Joint Colloquium between Kazakhstan and the Holy See, dedicated to protecting the rights and dignity of vulnerable children, as well as the 24th Meeting of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, both held in Astana in October 2026. The discussions focused particularly on safeguarding human dignity, strengthening interreligious solidarity, addressing the ethical implications of artificial intelligence and highlighting the role of religious communities in responding to global challenges.

Earlier, it was reported that the 3rd Meeting of the Kazakhstan–Indonesia Friendship Society was held in Jakarta.