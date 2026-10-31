Kazakhstan, Indonesia reaffirm ties at Jakarta meeting

The event brought together members of the Indonesian Parliament, representatives of the Presidential Administration, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, government agencies, public, business and media circles, as well as citizens and students of Kazakhstan.

In his remarks, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Indonesia Serzhan Abdykarimov provided a detailed overview of Kazakhstan’s achievements since the adoption of the Declaration of Sovereignty and the attainment of Independence, the adoption of the new Constitution and the establishment of state institutions, the current state and prospects of the Kazakhstan–Indonesia partnership, as well as the key development priorities outlined in President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s State-of-the-Nation Address, Kazakhstan’s Current Priorities in a New Historical Cycle.

In this regard, the diplomat highlighted the considerable potential and favorable opportunities for expanding multifaceted cooperation between the two friendly countries in areas of mutual interest.

Senior Indonesian officials, on behalf of the Government and people of Indonesia, reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening mutually beneficial political, trade and economic, and people-to-people ties with Kazakhstan.

As Qazinform previously reported, Indonesia introduced a visa-free regime for Kazakh citizens.