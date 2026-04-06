Kazakhstan, Japan advance cooperation under Hiroshima AI Process

During the talks on Monday, the parties discussed prospects for cooperation within the framework of the partnership between Japan and the Central Asian countries in the field of artificial intelligence, as well as Kazakhstan’s participation in the activities of the Hiroshima AI Process Friends Group.

Photo source: gov.kz

The Ambassador informed the Japanese side about the progress in implementing the state program «Digital Qazaqstan», aimed at accelerating the digital transformation of the economy and public administration. In this context, opportunities were presented for expanding bilateral digital partnership based on Kazakhstan’s leading innovation platforms, namely the «Astana Hub» International Technopark of IT-startups and the «Alem.AI» International Artificial Intelligence Centre.

In turn, Minister Hayashi noted the significant potential for bilateral cooperation in emerging technologies, identifying the training of qualified personnel and the development of AI language models in national languages as priority areas. He also welcomed the efforts of both sides to implement the Memorandum of cooperation in the field of information and communication technologies and services, signed during the first official visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Japan in December 2025.

In addition, Ambassador Baudarbek-Kozhatayev invited Japan’s Minister of Internal Affairs and Communications to participate in the International Forum «AI & Digital Bridge 2026», to be held in Astana on October 1-3, 2026.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan’s Bureau of National Statistics launched an AI assistant.