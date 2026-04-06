Kazakhstan’s Bureau of National Statistics launches AI assistant

The new service has replaced the “Online Consultant” section and is already available to users.

The new AI Stat provides guidance on the Bureau’s areas of activity, helps users find statistical information, and offers instructions on how to complete and submit statistical forms.

In addition, the system generates a list of mandatory reports based on a Business Identification Number (BIN), provides technical support for using the website, and allows users to submit inquiries to the 1446 contact center.

The Bureau noted the service is currently operating in test mode, with users encouraged to actively ask questions to help further refine its functionality and improve the quality of responses.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan plans to launch autonomous cars and delivery drones.