Kazakhstan is Belgium’s largest trading partner in Central Asia — Tokayev

In his address, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev warmly welcomed King Philippe and Queen Mathilde to the fourth session of the Kazakhstan-Belgium Business Council.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that their participation was a clear testament to the deep friendship between the two countries and their shared determination to elevate bilateral partnership to a qualitatively new level.

According to the President, Belgium ranks among the ten largest investors in Kazakhstan’s economy. Over the past two decades, Belgian companies have invested more than 15 billion US dollars in the country.

“Over 100 Belgian enterprises and joint ventures successfully operate in our country in agribusiness, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, advanced technologies and energy. These include leading Belgian companies such as Jan De Nul, Sarens, and Ahlers. I am pleased to observe that our bilateral trade is also growing. In the first eight months of this year, our two-way trade rose by almost ten percent. Anyway, I believe that there is still a lot of work to be done to facilitate trade, make it grow much faster to meet the expectations of our peoples. In the regional context, Kazakhstan is Belgium’s largest trading partner in Central Asia,” the Head of State noted.

The President of Kazakhstan highlighted King Philippe’s personal contribution to expanding bilateral trade and economic ties.

“Sixteen years ago, you led a Trade Mission to Kazakhstan that laid a firm foundation for lasting B2B engagement. Your steadfast support for Belgian enterprise has been instrumental in advancing the partnership we mark today. Yet the scope for cooperation is far greater,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

Earlier, it was reported that King Phillipe and Queen Mathilde of the Belgians, during their visit, are paying special attention to learning about the rich spiritual heritage and traditions of the Kazakh people.

The Belgian royal couple also visited the National Museum in Astana.

As previously written, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of the Belgians arrived in Kazakhstan on a state visit at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.