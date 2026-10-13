Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Belgian royal couple visit National Museum in Astana
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, together with King Phillipe and Queen Mathilde of the Belgians, who are on a state visit to Kazakhstan, toured the National Museum in Astana, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
The distinguished guests were introduced to the architectural features of the museum complex and its exhibition spaces, which display the historical and cultural heritage of the Great Steppe.
Particular attention was given to the gold galleries that house unique archaeological finds and examples of ancient jewelry art, including the Golden Man from the Issyk burial mound, as well as gold artefact reconstructions associated with discoveries at the Berel, Taldy-II, Taksay, and Shilikty burial mounds.
In the Ethnography Hall, the guests explored the traditions, everyday life, and material and spiritual culture of the Kazakh people.
An exhibition of paintings by Belgian artist James Ensor was also on display.
During the visit, the King and the Queen of the Belgians left a commemorative note in the Book of Distinguished Guests.
As it was reported, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of the Belgians arrived in Kazakhstan on a state visit at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.