Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Belgian royal couple visit National Museum in Astana

The distinguished guests were introduced to the architectural features of the museum complex and its exhibition spaces, which display the historical and cultural heritage of the Great Steppe.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Particular attention was given to the gold galleries that house unique archaeological finds and examples of ancient jewelry art, including the Golden Man from the Issyk burial mound, as well as gold artefact reconstructions associated with discoveries at the Berel, Taldy-II, Taksay, and Shilikty burial mounds.

Photo credit: Akorda

In the Ethnography Hall, the guests explored the traditions, everyday life, and material and spiritual culture of the Kazakh people.

Photo credit: Akorda

An exhibition of paintings by Belgian artist James Ensor was also on display.

Photo credit: Akorda

During the visit, the King and the Queen of the Belgians left a commemorative note in the Book of Distinguished Guests.

Photo credit: Akorda

As it was reported, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of the Belgians arrived in Kazakhstan on a state visit at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.