King Philippe and Queen Mathilde get acquainted with Kazakh cultural and equestrian heritage

While visiting the residence of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the royal couple viewed the purebred horses kept there.

Photo credit: Akorda

They were told about the horses’ origins and the specifics of their care.

Photo credit: Akorda

The King and Queen were also shown examples of traditional Kazakh equestrian games.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, the Belgian royal couple visited the National Museum in Astana.

As it was reported, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of the Belgians arrived in Kazakhstan on a state visit at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.