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    King Philippe and Queen Mathilde get acquainted with Kazakh cultural and equestrian heritage

    17:50, 13 October 2026

    King Phillipe and Queen Mathilde of the Belgians, during their visit, are paying special attention to learning about the rich spiritual heritage and traditions of the Kazakh people, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

    King Philippe and Queen Mathilde get acquainted with Kazakh cultural and equestrian heritage
    Photo credit: Akorda

    While visiting the residence of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the royal couple viewed the purebred horses kept there.

    King Philippe and Queen Mathilde get acquainted with Kazakh cultural and equestrian heritage
    Photo credit: Akorda

    They were told about the horses’ origins and the specifics of their care. 

    King Philippe and Queen Mathilde get acquainted with Kazakh cultural and equestrian heritage
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The King and Queen were also shown examples of traditional Kazakh equestrian games.

    King Philippe and Queen Mathilde get acquainted with Kazakh cultural and equestrian heritage
    Photo credit: Akorda
    King Philippe and Queen Mathilde get acquainted with Kazakh cultural and equestrian heritage
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier, the Belgian royal couple visited the National Museum in Astana.

    As it was reported, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of the Belgians arrived in Kazakhstan on a state visit at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev President of Kazakhstan Belgium Kazakhstan and Belgium Animals Horses Foreign policy
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    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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