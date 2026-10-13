King Philippe and Queen Mathilde get acquainted with Kazakh cultural and equestrian heritage
King Phillipe and Queen Mathilde of the Belgians, during their visit, are paying special attention to learning about the rich spiritual heritage and traditions of the Kazakh people, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
While visiting the residence of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the royal couple viewed the purebred horses kept there.
They were told about the horses’ origins and the specifics of their care.
The King and Queen were also shown examples of traditional Kazakh equestrian games.
Earlier, the Belgian royal couple visited the National Museum in Astana.
As it was reported, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of the Belgians arrived in Kazakhstan on a state visit at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.