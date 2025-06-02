Kazakhstan is a strategic partner in fostering stability, dialogue and sustainable development in Central Asia - Anke Rehlinger

Rehlinger also noted the importance of mutual understanding and respect for shared values as a foundation for further deepening bilateral relations.

- Germany is one of Kazakhstan's key partners in Europe. What priorities do you see for the development of bilateral cooperation in the coming years?

- Kazakhstan is a key partner for Germany in Central Asia. Our bilateral relations have a long history, but it has been 22 years since a President of the German Bundesrat visited Kazakhstan. It is a particular pleasure for me to strengthen the ties between our countries. The bond of friendship between Kazakhstan and Germany is also forged by the more than 200,000 citizens of German origin living in Kazakhstan and the more than 800,000 people from Kazakhstan who have found a new home in Germany. We want to foster this through cultural exchange, language promotion and institutions such as the German-Kazakh University in Almaty and German partner schools in the country. But we also have a great interest in expanding economic relations with Kazakhstan.

- Central Asia is becoming a region of growing geopolitical and economic significance. What role does Germany assign to this region in its foreign policy?

- The geopolitical and economic significance of Central Asia is growing. As President of the Bundesrat, who also represents the interests of the German federal states, I see Kazakhstan as a key partner in the region. Kazakhstan plays a major role in stability and political reliability in the region. But Kazakhstan is also a driving force for economic development in Central Asia and Germany is ready to cooperate with it - for example in the areas of energy security and hydrogen, but also in industry and mining.

For Germany, stable political and economic relations are based above all on the rule of law and respect for fundamental values that are important for Europe. I see a number of positive reform steps in Kazakhstan, such as the abolition of the death penalty, the establishment of a constitutional court and measures to combat corruption. I think that further progress is achievable.

Photo credit: Akorda

- Kazakhstan is actively developing green energy. How attractive is the country's potential in hydrogen and renewables to German businesses?

- Hydrogen and renewable energies are the future. Not only because we think it is the right thing to do for climate protection, but also because it is a economic factor. I see great potential in a closer partnership with Kazakhstan in this area, especially at a time when Europe needs to reorganize its energy supply.

Particularly in the field of hydrogen, projects such as “Hyrasia One” impressively demonstrate the strategic importance Kazakhstan can have for a climate-neutral energy future. This partnership, which combines Kazakhstan's locational strength with German technological expertise, can set standards for a sustainable energy supply far beyond our two countries. The great interest of German companies in this potential is underlined by the business delegation that is accompanying me. We are also holding talks with business representatives and organizations such as the Central Asian Chamber of Foreign Trade.

- Given the EU's new strategy for Central Asia, how do you assess the potential for deepening transport and energy connectivity between Europe and the region?

- The EU has adopted a new strategy for Central Asia and we are following with great interest the potential for deepening transport and energy connectivity between Europe and the region.

Due to its geographical location and its role in European energy security, Kazakhstan is a key partner in realizing this potential. Energy connectivity is a key area here. Projects in the field of hydrogen, which we want to drive forward together, are a clear example of how these connections can be shaped in concrete terms. Beyond energy, the improvement of transport connections is of growing importance for trade and exchange.

My visit should be a signal and provide new impetus. Many German companies rightly see Kazakhstan as a stable, reliable location, especially in a geopolitically changing world. A key issue here is investment security, which requires reliable conditions such as legal certainty, support from the authorities and clear responsibilities.

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, it was reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with the President of the German Bundesrat, Anke Rehlinger, on May 28, according to the Akorda press service.