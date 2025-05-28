Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets President of German Bundesrat Anke Rehlinger

“For us, Germany is a very important country, major partner in Europe. We attach huge attention to the development of cooperation with your country. Taking this opportunity, I would like to share warm memories of the recent visit to Germany. I had talks with Mr. Steinmeier, whom I have known for a long time. As for parliamentary relations, I fully support this type of cooperation,” said the Kazakh President.

Photo credit: Akorda

He told Anke Rehlinger about the priorities of Kazakhstan’s economic policy.

“We need to focus now on the creation and development of major infrastructure projects, digitalization, and artificial intelligence. Besides, we believe that we need to develop transport logistics and, of course, agriculture,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

The President emphasized that Kazakhstan had carried out large-scale political reforms in recent years.

“The amendments which were introduced to the legislation, primarily, to the Constitution, prove that Kazakhstan is changing drastically. Of course, the reforms will be continued. Some novelties, probably, will touch upon law-enforcement and judicial systems. This is extremely important. But in general, the character of the state, I mean its presidential system, will remain in force, since it fully corresponds to our understanding of what our state should be in the conditions of a changing world,” the Head of State emphasized.

Photo credit: Akorda

Anke Rehlinger thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the meeting and expressed readiness to promote common goals for the two countries’ benefits.

“Thank you for finding time for the exchange of ideas and thoughts. I will convey your greetings to Federal President Steinmeier. He is a good friend of Kazakhstan and Central Asia. Kazakhstan as a middle power is our key partner in the region,” said she.

The sides also discussed certain aspects of strengthening trade-economic, investment and cultural-humanitarian cooperation between Kazakhstan and Germany.