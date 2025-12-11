Kazakhstan, Iran deepen cultural cooperation with ancient manuscript exchange

During the talks, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the importance of cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

He said that numerous artifacts linked to Kazakhstan’s history are preserved in the Iranian archives.

“Our scholars have proceeded to joint research into the legacy of Al Farabi,” he said.

He noted that the issue of building a historical and cultural complex dedicated to the great thinker on the Kazakh soil is under consideration now.

The Kazakh President also underscored that the Iranian delegation had brought copies of valuable ancient manuscripts related to Kazakhstan’s history and expressed his deep gratitude to the Iranian side for it, saying that it affirms the depth of the two nations’ historical ties.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Tokayev welcomed Masoud Pezeshkian in Akorda, who had arrived in Astana on an official visit.

