Kazakhstan installs over 300 industrial robots in 2025

According to him, the country’s industrial robot density currently stands at around 10 units per 10,000 workers, which is significantly lower than in leading countries.

In this regard, active efforts are underway to develop robotization and address labor shortages in production through the introduction of digital solutions, including data analytics, elements of artificial intelligence, digital platforms, as well as industrial robots and machine vision systems.

“As of 2025, more than 300 robots have been installed, including units from FANUC and ABB. Among the examples are the KIA Qazaqstan plant with 68 robots and Astana Motors with 54 robots,” Yersayin Nagaspayev said.

In addition, in cooperation with the Ministry of Digital Development, plans are in place to establish a project office for the robotization of economic sectors as part of the nationwide Digital Kazakhstan strategy.

Earlier today, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev announced plans to transform the EXPO site in Astana into a next-generation technology cluster known as the Exponential Cluster.