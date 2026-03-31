Kazakhstan to transform EXPO site into tech cluster

He said the next important stage in developing innovation infrastructure will be the transformation of the EXPO territory into the Exponential Cluster. It will become a flagship innovation hub for science, tech startups, and industry to operate within a unified ecosystem.

The Minister highlighted that a network of specialized centers is already being established within the cluster in areas such as Robotics, DroneTech, Game Development, Cybersecurity, MedTech, AgriTech, Industry 4.0, and Cybersport.

In particular, the Robotics Center launched a humanoid robot laboratory, teleoperation and integration with AlemLLM, with applied research projects underway.

The Drone Center is set to complete a Phygital Arena and infrastructure for UAV operator training.

Besides, pilot projects are being developed with industrial partners across other sectors.

All centers will be launched by the end of this year.

Earlier, Kazakh Science Minister suggested building Innovation Headquarters.