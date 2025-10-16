Kazakhstan harvests 25.9 mln tons of grain

“In addition to grain crops, agricultural producers have harvested 2.7 million tons of oilseeds, 2.9 million tons of potatoes with an average yield of 228.5 c/ha, and 3.6 million tons of vegetables yielding 305.1 c/ha,” the Ministry noted.

The harvest also includes 441.6 thousand tons of cabbage with an average yield of 319.3 c/ha, 1,029.8 thousand tons of onions yielding 429.4 c/ha, and 379.4 thousand tons of carrots yielding 296.1 c/ha.

The ministry noted that the harvesting campaign is proceeding in an organized way and within optimal agronomic timeframes.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan plans to become fully self-sufficient in chicken meat by 2027 through domestic production.