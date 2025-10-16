EN
    Kazakhstan harvests 25.9 mln tons of grain

    12:18, 16 October 2025

    According to the Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture, 15.5 million hectares — representing 96.8% of the total area sown with grain and leguminous crops — have been harvested across Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture

    “In addition to grain crops, agricultural producers have harvested 2.7 million tons of oilseeds, 2.9 million tons of potatoes with an average yield of 228.5 c/ha, and 3.6 million tons of vegetables yielding 305.1 c/ha,” the Ministry noted.

    The harvest also includes 441.6 thousand tons of cabbage with an average yield of 319.3 c/ha, 1,029.8 thousand tons of onions yielding 429.4 c/ha, and 379.4 thousand tons of carrots yielding 296.1 c/ha.

    The ministry noted that the harvesting campaign is proceeding in an organized way and within optimal agronomic timeframes.

    As reported earlier, Kazakhstan plans to become fully self-sufficient in chicken meat by 2027 through domestic production.

    Nariman Mergalym
