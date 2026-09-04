Kazakhstan, IMO discuss safe navigation of tankers

Bakayev underlined Kazakhstan’s interest in expanding engagement with the UN agency, highlighting the strategic role of the Caspian Sea in international transport and logistics.

He noted that development of the maritime section of the Trans‑Caspian International Transport Route, increasing cargo flows across the Caspian Sea, and the modernization of the ports of Aktau and Kuryk open new opportunities for strengthening trade between Central Asia, China and Europe.

Dominguez confirmed the IMO’s readiness to assist Kazakhstan in technical cooperation and the application of international maritime standards.

The two sides also discussed the situation in the Black Sea, with Bakayev stressing the importance of ensuring safe navigation for commercial vessels, including tankers carrying Kazakh oil. He highlighted Kazakhstan’s interest in ensuring safe navigation and the stability of maritime routes that are important for the country’s foreign trade interests and international energy security.

Dominguez supported Kazakhstan’s position, emphasizing the need to protect civilian and commercial shipping. He said that the IMO would continue to consistently advocate for adherence to maritime safety principles and the protection of civilian maritime transport.

The sides agreed to continue efforts to develop cooperation and focus on achieving concrete practical results within Kazakhstan’s participation in the IMO’s activity.

Kazakhstan has been a member of the IMO since 1994.

As Qazinform News Agency reported on July 19, two tankers carrying Kazakh oil were attacked by drones at the CPC terminal. Later, Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry condemned the drone attacks.