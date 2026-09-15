Kazakhstan, Hyundai sign deals on gas plant and Tucson production

The agreements were exchanged following a meeting between President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sung Kim, president and head of the strategic planning division at Hyundai Motor Group.

QazaqGaz, Hyundai Engineering, and SICIM Kazakhstan signed an agreement to build a gas processing plant in western Kazakhstan.

Hyundai Motor Company and Astana Motors also signed an agreement to produce the new Hyundai Tucson model in Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin.