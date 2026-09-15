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    Kazakhstan, Hyundai sign deals on gas plant and Tucson production

    11:28, 15 September 2026

    Kazakhstan and Hyundai have signed agreements on the construction of a gas processing plant in western Kazakhstan and the production of the new Hyundai Tucson model, Qazinform News Agency reports via Akorda.

    Kazakhstan, Hyundai sign deals on gas plant and Tucson production
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The agreements were exchanged following a meeting between President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sung Kim, president and head of the strategic planning division at Hyundai Motor Group.

    QazaqGaz, Hyundai Engineering, and SICIM Kazakhstan signed an agreement to build a gas processing plant in western Kazakhstan.

    Hyundai Motor Company and Astana Motors also signed an agreement to produce the new Hyundai Tucson model in Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstan, Hyundai sign deals on gas plant and Tucson production
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev President of Kazakhstan Akorda Presidential Residence South Korea Politics Industry Auto industry Oil and Gas Energy
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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