Kazakhstan, Hyundai sign deals on gas plant and Tucson production
11:28, 15 September 2026
Kazakhstan and Hyundai have signed agreements on the construction of a gas processing plant in western Kazakhstan and the production of the new Hyundai Tucson model, Qazinform News Agency reports via Akorda.
The agreements were exchanged following a meeting between President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sung Kim, president and head of the strategic planning division at Hyundai Motor Group.
QazaqGaz, Hyundai Engineering, and SICIM Kazakhstan signed an agreement to build a gas processing plant in western Kazakhstan.
Hyundai Motor Company and Astana Motors also signed an agreement to produce the new Hyundai Tucson model in Kazakhstan.
Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin.