Lotte Group plans new investments in Kazakhstan’s food, logistics and hotel sectors

Tokayev emphasized that Lotte is a long-standing partner of Kazakhstan that has made a significant contribution to strengthening economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and South Korea.

The president praised the Korean company’s activities in Kazakhstan’s food industry, highlighting its successful work on developing the Rakhat brand and modernizing production facilities in Almaty and Shymkent.

Tokayev also highlighted Lotte Global Logistics’ plans to expand transport and logistics infrastructure, with a view to increasing access to regional and international markets.

Photo credit: Akorda

The development of the hospitality sector was also discussed. Tokayev welcomed the signing of an agreement to build the first Lotte-branded hotel in Almaty, noting the potential for the company to further expand its presence in Kazakhstan.

Shin, in turn, confirmed Lotte’s plans to invest in food production, logistics services and hospitality.

He also said the company intends to participate in projects to develop Alatau City, including the creation of the Iconic Complex.

Following the meeting between President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin, Hotel Lotte Co. Ltd and Sensata Invest exchanged memorandums of understanding on the construction of Lotte hotels in Almaty and Alatau City.

Earlier, Qazinform reported President Tokayev discussed investment and technology cooperation with the Hanwha Group vice chairman.