Kazakhstan, Hungary keen to deepen energy, agriculture cooperation

he sides debated widening interparliamentary cooperation issues.

Photo credit: Kazakh Majilis

It is his third visit to Kazakhstan that proves Hungary’s high interest in deepening the partnership between the two nations. Last year the countries signed an agreement on interparliamentary cooperation as part of Yerlan Koshanov’s visit to Budapest.

Greeting the high guest, Koshanov emphasized the parliaments of Kazakhstan and Hungary are set to further develop cooperation.

In recent years, we have entered a new stage in the development of Kazakh-Hungarian relations. This is, above all, the result of strong friendship and systematic efforts by the leaders of our countries in this direction. In 2023, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán paid an official visit to Kazakhstan. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also paid a successful state visit to Hungary. Strategic agreements were signed and important arrangements were reached. Our shared task now is to ensure their legislative support, emphasized the Majilis Speaker.

Photo credit: Kazakh Majilis

He also focused on the country’s large-scale changes, initiatives and a parliamentary reform outlined in the President’s Address and laws adopted to have them implemented.

Besides, the parties debated prospects for cooperation in trade and economic, investment, agriculture, transportation and transit, energy, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

At conclusion, Yerlan Koshanov awarded Laszlo Kever the Dostyq Order on behalf of the Head of State for his contribution to the development of cooperation between the two countries.

Earlier Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev held talks with Márton Ugrósdy, Deputy Secretary of State of the Prime Minister’s Office – Head of the Office of the Political Director of the Prime Minister of Hungary.