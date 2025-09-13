Kazakhstan, Hungary explore joint initiatives in AI, innovation, and education

During the meeting, the parties discussed a number of issues of cultural, humanitarian and economic cooperation within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS). Particular attention was paid to the prospects for cooperation in the field of higher education, science, artificial intelligence and innovation.

Deputy Minister Bakayev referring to the State-of-the-Nation Address of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev dated September 8, 2025, emphasized that the Kazakh Government pays great attention to the introduction of AI in the country’s economy and is open to cooperation in the above areas.

Deputy Secretary of State Ugrósdy noted the great potential for cooperation between universities of the member states of the OTS and emphasized the important coordinating role of the Secretariat of the Organization in these matters.

In the context of economic cooperation, the sides exchanged views on current issues of further development and strengthening of the Turkic Investment Fund and agreed to continue cooperation in this direction.

