Kazakhstan hosts agricultural and handicraft exhibition from Tajikistan’s Khatlon region

According to the press service of the regional chairman, various agricultural products, industrial goods, handicrafts, and bakery items were showcased there.

Cultural events featuring artists and creative groups from the region were held as part of the exhibition.

The exhibition expands the export market for Tajik products, attracts investment into regional industries and strengthens economic and cultural ties between Tajikistan and Kazakhstan.

Earlier, it was reported over 100 exponents from Almaty on display at international exhibition in Shanghai.