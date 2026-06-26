Over 100 exponents from Almaty on display at international exhibition in Shanghai

It was held with the support of the Almaty akimat, the General Consulate of China in Kazakhstan and Shanghai mayor’s office.

The project aims to develop a cultural dialogue between Kazakhstan and China, to show the world the history, traditions, and rich spiritual and material heritage of the Kazakh people.

Around 100 unique exhibits from the funds of the Association of Museums of Almaty were displayed, including ethnographic items reflecting Kazakh daily life and applied arts, photographs, and national musical instruments.

The exhibition is a practical result of twin-city relations between Almaty and Shanghai, established during the second China–Central Asia Summit in 2025.

It reflects the course toward expanding cultural cooperation and implementing joint humanitarian initiatives.

It should be noted, collections from Almaty museums have previously been successfully showcased in Seoul, Vienna, Paris, Naples, Prague, Belgrade, Karcag, Istanbul, and Amsterdam.

Noteworthy, Kazakh artist Aruhan (Gaukhar Bissengaliyeva) unveiled her solo exhibition The Spirit of the Steppe in southern Italy, bringing Kazakhstan’s cultural heritage to a European audience.