Rybakina secures 1st win at Berlin Tennis Open 2025

In the first round, Rybakina defeated American Ashlyn Krueger, ranked 33rd by the WTA. By advancing to the round of 16, the Kazakhstani earned 13,651 euro and secured 60 ranking points. She will face world No. 74 Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic in the next match.

This year tournament’s prize money stands at 925,661 euro. The winner will earn 142,610 euro and 500 ranking points. The defending champion is American Jessica Pegula, ranked 3rd in the world.

As reported earlier, Rybakina’s position in the latest WTA rankings after Queen's Club Championships was revealed.