Kazakhstan has built over 500 sports facilities in seven years, says Tokayev

The president made the remarks during a ceremony honoring the winners and medalists of the VI World Nomad Games.

In his speech, Tokayev highlighted large-scale efforts to implement constitutional principles, including strengthening the nation’s health and developing human capital.

Over the past seven years, more than 500 sports facilities have been built across the country, while a number of others have been renovated. Last year, following my instructions, a number of amendments were made to the Law ‘On Physical Culture and Sports.’ The updated law will give a powerful boost to the development of domestic sports, which will also have a significant positive impact on traditional sports, said the president.

Photo credit: Akorda

President Tokayev stressed the importance of encouraging children to engage in sports and physical education.

Our children must engage in sports or physical education. This is the foundation of our bright future. This goal is of national importance. After all, a country whose people are weak in spirit and body can never become an advanced and developed state. This is an axiom, he noted.

According to Tokayev, funding allocated per student at sports schools has nearly doubled, rising from 233,000 to 415,000 tenge.

Last year, more than 220,000 children attended sports clubs free of charge at the expense of the state. A total of 50 billion tenge was allocated for this purpose.

The president also said that the number of people regularly engaged in physical activity has exceeded 8 million, accounting for almost half of Kazakhstan’s population.

From this perspective, we can be called a healthy nation. However, this is not a reason for complacency, said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had congratulated athletes and coaches on their successful performance at the VI World Nomad Games and presented awards to the competition’s winners and medalists.

The Kazakh president said the high status of the World Nomad Games contributes to strengthening the collective authority of the Turkic people.