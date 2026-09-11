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    WNG high status strengthens shared standing of Turkic people, President

    13:24, 11 September 2026

    The high status of the World Nomad Games contributes to strengthening the collective authority of the Turkic people, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    WNG high status strengthens shared standing of Turkic people, President
    Photo credit: Akorda

    He said the whole world turns its gaze toward the Turkic nations, urging joint efforts to develop and promote the Games.

    WNG high status strengthens shared standing of Turkic people, President
    Photo credit: Akorda

    He highlighted the heritage of the Great Steppe, stressing the duty to preserve traditions and spiritual values for future generations.

    WNG high status strengthens shared standing of Turkic people, President
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The President called on citizens from athletes and youth to officials, teachers, and workers to embody high culture and restraint as the foundation of a progressive society.

    As written before, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded winners and medalists of the VI World Nomad Games.

    President President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Sport World Nomad Games Kyrgyzstan Central Asia Turkic speaking states
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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