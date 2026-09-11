WNG high status strengthens shared standing of Turkic people, President
13:24, 11 September 2026
The high status of the World Nomad Games contributes to strengthening the collective authority of the Turkic people, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Qazinform News Agency reports.
He said the whole world turns its gaze toward the Turkic nations, urging joint efforts to develop and promote the Games.
He highlighted the heritage of the Great Steppe, stressing the duty to preserve traditions and spiritual values for future generations.
The President called on citizens from athletes and youth to officials, teachers, and workers to embody high culture and restraint as the foundation of a progressive society.
As written before, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded winners and medalists of the VI World Nomad Games.