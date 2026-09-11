President Tokayev honors winners and medalists of VI World Nomad Games

The ceremony was held at the Palace of Independence in Astana. The head of state praised the national team’s high level of preparation and its contribution to strengthening Kazakhstan’s standing in traditional sports.

In competitions with athletes from more than a hundred countries around the world, you managed to raise the sky-blue flag of our homeland high, representing our people with dignity. I can state with full confidence that our national team fully lived up to the expectations of our fellow citizens. As head of state, I express my deep gratitude to you for a victory that inspired the entire country. Our people passionately supported the athletes and sincerely shared in your emotions, stated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The president highlighted that Kazakhstan’s first-place finish in the overall medal standings had become a source of pride for the entire country.

According to the results of the Games, Kazakhstani athletes won 74 medals, 32 of them gold. This achievement provided convincing evidence of our people’s strong character, true greatness of spirit and undeniable will to win. Undoubtedly, one of the most important missions of sport is to foster mutual respect and support, as well as strengthen friendship between peoples. This grand sporting event was organized to a high standard, and its results were fair. In this regard, I would like to express my gratitude to the president of the Kyrgyz Republic, said the Kazakh president.

During the ceremony, President Tokayev presented awards to the winners and medalists of the VI World Nomad Games.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan had been declared the winner in the World Nomad Games medal standings.