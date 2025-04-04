Kazakhstan, Greece keen on boosting interparliamentary dialogue

During the conversation, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of interparliamentary cooperation between Kazakhstan and Greece. Particular attention was paid to the upcoming visit of a Greek parliamentary delegation to Kazakhstan, scheduled for June of this year.

Ambassador Sultangozhin provided the Greek counterpart with a detailed briefing on the reforms being implemented in Kazakhstan as part of the country’s course towards political modernization, strengthening of democratic institutions and improvement of its socio-economic policy.

In turn, ambassador Economides highly praised the reforms carried out in Kazakhstan, emphasizing the importance of interparliamentary dialogue for strengthening bilateral relations and exchanging experiences.

Both sides expressed their interest in further intensifying interaction between the legislative bodies of the two countries.

