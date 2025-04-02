Kazakhstan, Austria keen to develop interparliamentary relationship

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state and prospects of Kazakh-Austrian relations, the modernization of Kazakhstan’s political system, as well as key directions of the country’s foreign policy. Special attention was given to deepening the partnership with the European Union and cooperation with the OSCE PA and PACE in strengthening democracy.

President Bures emphasized the steady development of bilateral cooperation and expressed her support for further expanding ties between Kazakhstan and Austria in various areas. She also praised the revitalization of political dialogue between Kazakhstan and the EU, the reforms being carried out in the area of human rights protection, and Kazakhstan’s constructive stance on pressing international issues.

The parties agreed to intensify interparliamentary cooperation, including collaboration between the legislative bodies of the two countries within the framework of international parliamentary organizations. They expressed their intention to maintain regular meetings to further strengthen interparliamentary dialogue.

At the end of the meeting, Ambassador Tileuberdi invited President Bures to visit Kazakhstan.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan and Austria had signed agreements on visa exemption for diplomats.