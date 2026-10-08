Kazakhstan and Poland discuss new cooperation opportunities

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state of Kazakhstan–Poland relations, prospects for their further development, as well as the Embassy’s plans to deepen cooperation in priority areas.

Zhalgasbayev briefed the Polish side on the main outcomes of the constitutional reforms carried out in Kazakhstan and key aspects of the country’s socio-economic development. Particular attention was paid to Kazakhstan’s international initiatives and Astana’s approaches to addressing current issues on the international agenda.

The representative of the Office of the President of Poland noted the positive nature of bilateral ties and underscored Warsaw’s interest in their further deepening and expanding practical cooperation.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed to maintain regular contacts and continue a substantive dialogue on key issues of bilateral relations.

Photo: gov.kz

Earlier today, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan and Japan explored deeper investment cooperation