Kazakhstan, Greece explore promising areas of cooperation in shipbuilding and logistics

The visit was organized by the Embassy of Kazakhstan for the purpose of strengthening bilateral cooperation in maritime industry.

The delegation included top officials of the key Kazakhstani maritime structures and KMTF General Director Aidar Orzhanov.

During the visit the delegation met with the leadership of the leading Greek maritime companies, and also surveyed ship repair production facilities and a number of port infrastructure facilities.

Special attention was given to the discussion of promising areas of cooperation in shipbuilding, fleet maintenance, logistics, as well as transport routes development.

Photo credit: Kazakh Embassy in Greece

The Kazakh side expressed interest in integration of modern technological solutions in maritime fleet management.

The sides expressed readiness for expanding the dialogue and establishment of sustainable channels of cooperation between the relevant organizations of the two countries.

The visit became an important step towards formation of strong partnership between Kazakhstan and Greece in maritime transportations and logistics.

Earlier it was reported that Greece is interested in intensifying economic ties, improving transport connectivity with Kazakhstan.