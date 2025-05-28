Greece interested in intensifying economic ties, improving transport connectivity with Kazakhstan - Thanos Dokos

The parties discussed a wide range of issues concerning bilateral cooperation. Special attention was given to deepening political dialogue and enhancing trade and economic relations, the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry says.

Deputy Foreign Minister Vassilenko emphasized the importance of further strengthening the Kazakh-Greek partnership, noting the friendly nature of relations between the two countries. He expressed confidence in the significant potential for expanding cooperation, particularly in the context of Kazakhstan’s engagement with the European Union, in which Greece plays an important role.

From his part, Advisor Dokos reaffirmed Greece’s commitment to developing a multifaceted dialogue with Kazakhstan. He highlighted Athens’ interest in intensifying economic ties, improving transport connectivity, and expanding investment cooperation.

The sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues. They identified promising opportunities for mutually beneficial partnerships within the framework of cooperation with the Central Asian countries.

At the conclusion, both parties expressed their mutual commitment to further strengthening cooperation and agreed to maintain regular contacts, including through the foreign ministries of the two countries.

Earlier, Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu met Ville Skinnari, member of the Parliament of the Republic of Finland, head of the Parliamentary Friendship Group with Kazakhstan. The conversation focused on a broad range of bilateral issues, including contacts at the highest and high level, facilitating the development of inter-parliamentary diplomacy, strengthening trade and investment partnership.