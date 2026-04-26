Kazakhstan, Greece committed to boosting bilateral ties

During a meeting with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece Harris Theoharis, the parties discussed preparations for the upcoming session of the Kazakhstan–Greek Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Technological Cooperation, as well as current issues on the bilateral agenda.

“Kazakhstan occupies an important place among Greece’s key partners, particularly in the energy sector. At the same time, we see significant potential for expanding cooperation in areas such as agriculture, logistics, and several other industries,” the Greek diplomat noted.

In turn, Kuantyrov emphasized Kazakhstan’s readiness to deepen cooperation and move towards the practical implementation of joint initiatives. “We see substantial potential for launching joint projects in industry, energy, and infrastructure. It is important to focus on the implementation of concrete initiatives capable of ensuring mutual benefit and sustainable economic impact,” stated the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

Particular attention was paid to financial, economic, and institutional cooperation. In this regard, during a meeting with Governor of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue of Greece Georgios Pitsilis, the parties discussed improving tax administration, the digitalization of public services, as well as prospects for concluding an agreement on the avoidance of double taxation.

As part of the talks with President of the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank Serhat Köksal and Deputy CEO of “Growthfund” (the Hellenic Corporation of Assets and Participations, Greece’s sovereign wealth fund) Panagiotis Stampoulidis, opportunities were explored to establish practical investment cooperation, including participation in infrastructure and financial projects in Kazakhstan.

During meetings with representatives of the Greek business community, the Deputy Minister also held discussions with the leadership of companies “METLEN Energy & Metals”, “Desserta Hellas”, “CCC” and others. Specific financing mechanisms and prospects for implementing joint projects in metallurgy, energy, petrochemicals, the agro-industrial sector, and the development of industrial infrastructure were discussed.

Following the visit, the parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in intensifying investment cooperation, expanding trade and economic ties, and developing direct contacts between the business communities of Kazakhstan and Greece.

Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Latvia reaffirm commitment to deepening bilateral ties.