Kazakhstan and Latvia reaffirm commitment to deepening bilateral ties

The Kazakh delegation was led by Arman Issetov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and the Latvian delegation was headed by Ivars Lasis, Deputy State Secretary – Political Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia.

The parties discussed prospects for the development of Kazakh-Latvian cooperation in the political, trade and economic, as well as cultural and humanitarian spheres. They also exchanged views on cooperation within multilateral platforms such as the United Nations, the OSCE, and others.

Particular attention was paid to the expansion of transport and logistics connectivity. Arman Issetov noted that Latvia is a key transport and logistics hub in the Baltic region, and Kazakhstan intends to further develop new transport routes in cooperation with the Latvian side. In this context, the parties expressed satisfaction with the established cooperation between the transport authorities of the two countries.

Ivars Lasis emphasized the importance of the upcoming visit of the Minister of Agriculture of Latvia, Armands Krauze to Astana in May this year. According to him, Kazakhstan is one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, while Latvia is ready to share its experience in areas such as veterinary services, livestock breeding, forestry, and others.

Following the consultations, both sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening bilateral cooperation in a spirit of mutual respect, openness, and pragmatism.

Earlier, it was reported Kazakhstan was elected to the Governing Council of the UN ESCAP Asian and Pacific Centre for Transfer of Technology.