Kazakhstan-Georgia rail freight hits $159.5 thousand tons

The sides discussed the issues of bilateral cooperation, including trade and investment development, the implementation of infrastructure projects, the expansion of transport and logistics links, including within the framework of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), as well as an increase in trade turnover in agro-industrial complex.

Olzhas Bektenov emphasized that Kazakhstan views Georgia as a reliable economic partner, with which it is building stable and mutually beneficial dialogue.

In January-May 2025, trade turnover between the two countries was recorded at $75.2 million tenge which is 35.7% higher against the same period of 2024.

Special attention was given to the strengthening of transport-logistics interaction. In the first half of 2025, rail freight between the two countries exceeded 159.5 thousand tons that is 67% more than in the same period in 2024.

The launch of a new Kazakhstani container terminal in the Georgian port of Poti with a design capacity of 120 thousand TEU per year, built by PTC Holding, became an important step in the development of TMTM. This is the first Kazakhstani infrastructure project implemented on the territory of one of the key sea hubs of Georgia.

“This is an example of successful joint work, called to play an important role in bolstering cargo flow along the Middle Corridor. Notably, this project complements the existing infrastructure of Kazakhstan along the TMTM, including logistics terminals in the Chinese cities Lianyungang and Xi’an.This creates a single, consistent logistics chain linking East Asia with Europe,” Olzhas Bektenov said.

The parties also discussed the possibility of expanding the capacities of the Batumi Oil Terminal and Port, as well as increasing agricultural products supplies – grain, flour, meat and dairy products as well as confectionery – from Kazakhstan to the Georgian markets.

Mariam Kvrivishvili, Minister of Economy of Georgia, noted the importance of expanding partnership with Kazakhstan in trade, tourism and logistics infrastructure. She also highlighted the importance of enhancing ties in tourism, stimulating economic growth and transport network development.

At the end of the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their readiness to implement the agreements reached and continue joint work within the Intergovernmental Commission.

