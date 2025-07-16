Kazakhstan exports 15,000 tons of wheat to Vietnam by railway transport

“Over 15,000 tons of Kazakh wheat have been exported to Vietnam through the territory of China by railway transport. The cargo was delivered to the Hai Phong Port through the Dostyk and Altynkol border checkpoints,” the national company says.

During the period from May to July 2025, a total of eight trains were sent from Akmola region's Azat, Akkol settlements and Kokshetau city.

Recall that on June 18, a transit container train carrying high-quality Kazakhstani wheat for Vietnam arrived at China’s Lianyungang Port. It was the first train sent by Food Contract Corporation via the multimodal route.