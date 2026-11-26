The issue was discussed during a meeting between Ardak Zebeshev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and Damien Loras, head of Economic Diplomacy at France’s Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs. The talks focused on opportunities to launch new joint projects and strengthen business ties between the two countries.

Photo credit: Kazakh Foreign Ministry

The meeting was also attended by Sylvain Guiaugué, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Kazakhstan; Assel Suankulova, managing director of Kazakh Invest; and representatives of relevant government agencies from both countries.

France remains one of Kazakhstan’s seven largest investors, while bilateral trade continues to demonstrate strong growth. Between January and August 2026, trade turnover between the two countries increased by 41.6% compared with the same period in 2025.

The joint investment portfolio currently includes 43 projects, of which 18 have been completed, 10 are under implementation and 15 remain at the development stage.

“Kazakhstan highly values its strategic partnership with France. We are interested not only in attracting investment, but also in localizing production, introducing advanced technologies and training Kazakhstani specialists. We are ready to support French companies already operating in our country and those considering Kazakhstan as a location for new projects, said Zebeshev.

French companies are already involved in several major projects across Kazakhstan’s economy, particularly in energy, industrial production and transport infrastructure.

TotalEnergies is implementing a project to construct a 1 GW wind power plant, while Air Liquide is advancing initiatives in hydrogen and industrial gas production. Meanwhile, Alstom continues its cooperation with Kazakhstan on the modernization of the railway sector.

The two countries are also exploring additional investment opportunities in oil refining, geological exploration, the processing of critical and rare earth materials, pharmaceuticals, agricultural machinery, water supply and energy infrastructure.

Kazakhstan’s designation of 2027 as the Year of Nationwide Construction is expected to create further opportunities for expanding economic cooperation with France. The planned large-scale modernization of infrastructure could attract additional French investment, engineering expertise and innovative technological solutions.

Following the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening business relations and advancing joint investment initiatives, with the broader objective of enhancing Kazakhstan’s industrial and technological potential.

Earlier, Qazinform reported French companies planned to invest €1.5 billion in Kazakhstan over the next three years.