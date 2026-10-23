French companies plan to invest €1.5 billion in Kazakhstan over the next three years

The planned investments reflect French companies’ continued interest in the Kazakh market, the ambassador said, noting that businesses also intend to expand local hiring and production.

French companies currently employ around 200,000 people in Kazakhstan. They plan to hire another 1,000 local workers over the next 3 years, according to the ambassador.

Renewable energy and infrastructure

Renewable energy is among the main areas attracting French investment. Potential projects include wind farms and hydropower facilities, as well as the modernization of existing dams.

French companies are also exploring opportunities in urban infrastructure, particularly water management and heating networks in major cities.

Tourism is another area of cooperation. French company Poma has signed a contract to supply cable car systems for a project in the Almaty region. The company is also expected to localize part of its equipment production in Kazakhstan.

The ambassador said French businesses increasingly seek local suppliers and partners. Major projects can create opportunities for Kazakh small and medium-sized enterprises to join supply chains.

Nuclear energy cooperation

France and Kazakhstan are also exploring opportunities to expand cooperation in nuclear energy, building on existing partnerships.

The ambassador cited the long-running cooperation between Kazakhstan’s Kazatomprom and France’s Orano through the joint venture KATCO, as well as nuclear fuel production in Kazakhstan using Framatome technology.

French engineering company Assystem has also been selected as an adviser to Kazakhstan’s government on nuclear power plant development.

The ambassador said contacts between the two countries were continuing as Kazakhstan plans to build at least two nuclear power plants. Potential cooperation could also include research and university training to prepare specialists for the sector.

Kazakhstan as a regional hub

The ambassador said French businesses were interested in using Kazakhstan as a base for reaching wider regional markets.

He also highlighted the importance of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, which he said was becoming increasingly significant for trade and connectivity between Europe and Central Asia.

The investment plans are outlined in a new study, French Business in Kazakhstan: A Lasting Impact, published by the French Embassy’s Economic Department in October 2026. It examines the economic contribution of French businesses, including their investment, employment, local production and exports.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan showcased its agricultural exports at SIAL Paris 2026, held on October 17-21. The national pavilion was presented by the National Association of Oilseed Processors of Kazakhstan (NAOPK) and its member companies. Kazakhstan is among the EU’s top three suppliers of sunflower seed meal.