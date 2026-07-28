Kazakhstan, France reaffirm commitment to strategic partnership

During the meeting, the parties discussed current issues related to the enhanced strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and France. They also exchanged views on key aspects of the bilateral, regional, and international agenda.

Particular attention was given to cooperation in trade, investment, and energy. The parties noted the positive momentum of bilateral cooperation and the successful implementation of joint projects involving leading French companies in the fields of energy, industry, transport, aviation, tourism, water resources management, and sustainable development.

The parties also reviewed ways to further strengthen the bilateral legal and treaty framework and to deepen cooperation between their respective government institutions.

In the context of enhancing cultural and humanitarian ties, the parties welcomed the upcoming Kazakhstan Culture Days in France, to be held in Paris this autumn, emphasizing their important role in bringing the peoples of the two countries closer together and expanding people-to-people cooperation.

The interlocutors also reaffirmed the importance of continued cooperation within the United Nations and other international organizations, including efforts to promote international humanitarian law and strengthen effective multilateral diplomacy.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to further advancing the Kazakhstan-France strategic partnership and maintaining a regular political dialogue on issues of mutual interest.

As reported on July 14, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory message to French President Emmanuel Macron on the occasion of France's national holiday - Bastille Day.