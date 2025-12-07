Kazakhstan, France collaborate to boost aviation training capacity

The initiative aims to address Kazakhstan’s growing demand for aviation specialists, which exceeds 500-600 personnel annually. These are pilots, engineers, air traffic controllers, ground service personnel, and experts in other key areas.

As part of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s directive to modernize the country’s talent training system and strengthen ties with international academic centers, a Kazakh delegation led by Deputy Transport Minister Talgat Lastayev held a working meeting with Olivier Chansou, Director General of the École Nationale de l’Aviation Civile (ENAC), France’s National School of Civil Aviation, and Nicolas Cazalis, Deputy Director General.

The sides discussed establishing a regional aviation training center in Astana, which would become a hub for advanced educational standards in civil aviation across Central Asia.

Such a center would significantly reduce Kazakhstan’s dependency on foreign training institutions and ensure systematic preparation of qualified specialists.

Kazakhstan’s civil aviation sector has been expanding rapidly, with rising passenger traffic, new routes, infrastructure upgrades, and an expanding aircraft fleet. All the mentioned require a stable pipeline of skilled professionals.

It is noteworthy that ENAC is the only aviation school that fully meets the requirements of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the International Air Transport Association (IATA), and the Airports Council International (ACI).

The partnership with ENAC is designed to eliminate Kazakhstan’s shortage of highly qualified personnel, improve flight safety, enhance state oversight efficiency, and support the country’s aviation infrastructure development.

During the visit, ENAC representatives also provided the Kazakh delegation with a tour of key training facilities. Both sides agreed to continue cooperation on that matter.

