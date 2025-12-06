Kazakhstan and France agree on Airbus aircraft deliveries

Kazakh Deputy Minister of Transport Talgat Lastayev took part in the Kazakhstan–France Business Council meeting and the 16th session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation held in Paris.

The key moment was the memorandum exchange ceremony. The agreement provides for the delivery of 25 initial Airbus A320neo aircraft, with the option to expand the order by another 25 units.

During Lastayev’s meeting with Airbus Vice President Charbel Youzkatli, the sides discussed the schedule of deliveries planned for 2031, exploring the possibility of accelerating the deliveries.

The Vice Minister also raised issues related to establishing a joint aviation training center with Airbus and arranging aircraft leasing.

The Intergovernmental Commission also hosted discussions on expanding cooperation with international partners: TAV Airports, regarding Kazakhstan's airport infrastructure modernization, and Alstom, on industrial collaboration.

To enhance transport connectivity between the two countries, discussions included the resumption of the Paris–Astana route and the potential launch of flights between Shymkent and Nice.

As Qazinform previously reported, Airbus A320 became the most-delivered jet in aviation history.