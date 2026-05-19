Kazakhstan-France agrifood trade surpasses $103 million

Paying a working visit to France, Kazakh Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov met with French Minister of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty Annie Genevard.

During the talks, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for developing bilateral cooperation in the agrifood sector, as well as issues of expanding mutual trade in agricultural products, investment cooperation, and the exchange of modern technologies.

Aidarbek Saparov noted that France is one of Kazakhstan's key partners among European Union countries.

"We greatly value the friendly nature of bilateral relations and are interested in further strengthening agricultural cooperation. Presently, Kazakhstan is consistently modernizing its agricultural sector, placing special emphasis on integrating state-of-the-art technologies, developing processing, enhancing labor productivity, and expanding export potential. In this regard, France's experience and expertise in agriculture are of particular value to us," the minister underlined.

Special attention at the meeting was devoted to strengthening trade and economic cooperation and increasing the two countries' mutual agricultural trade turnover. At the end of 2025, agrifood trade turnover between Kazakhstan and France reached $103.2 million.

Kazakhstan's exports consisted mainly of soybeans, ethyl alcohol, essential oils, natural shellac, and sunflower oil. The Kazakh side also expressed readiness to supply horse meat and honey to France.

The parties noted positive dynamics in investment cooperation in the agrifood sector.

In particular, French companies Lactalis and Danone are successfully executing major investment projects in Kazakhstan aimed at modernizing production facilities, adopting modern processing technologies, and expanding high-value-added production.

In turn, Annie Genevard emphasized the French side's interest in further expanding the partnership with Kazakhstan in the agrifood sector, livestock breeding, seed production, and other areas.

Following the meeting, the parties signed a declaration of intent and a roadmap for strengthening cooperation in the agricultural sector between the relevant ministries of the two countries.

"We view these documents as an important practical step to strengthen bilateral cooperation, develop new areas of collaboration, and build a long-term partnership. I am sure that implementing the roadmap's provisions will enhance contacts between relevant agencies, business communities, and scientific organizations, and will also contribute to expanding mutual trade, technology exchange, and joint investment projects in the agricultural sector," Aidarbek Saparov concluded.

As Qazinform reported earlier, Kazakhstan is ready to export halal meat to Türkiye.