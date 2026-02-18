Kazakhstan first in Central Asia to ratify Tokyo Convention

“The ratification marks an important step in Kazakhstan’s ongoing efforts to align its higher education system with international standards and to promote transparent, reliable and equitable recognition procedures. By joining the Tokyo Convention, Kazakhstan strengthens mutual trust among higher education systems, facilitates student and academic mobility, and contributes to the creation of a more integrated regional education space,” a statement reads.

According to UNESCO, Kazakhstan’s accession to the Tokyo Convention is closely linked to its broader strategic vision of positioning the country as a regional educational and academic hub in Central Asia - a priority highlighted by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in his article “Renaissance of Central Asia: Towards Sustainable Development and Prosperity” (8 August 2024). The ratification supports this vision by enhancing international confidence in Kazakhstan’s qualifications framework and recognition mechanisms.

“For Kazakhstan, this is an important and practical step. The Convention simplifies the mutual recognition of diplomas and qualifications, giving our graduates more direct access to study and employment opportunities across the Asia-Pacific region, while opening Kazakhstani universities more widely to international students. This strengthens the international competitiveness of Kazakhstan’s higher education system, enhances student and academic mobility, and positions the country as a more attractive regional education hub. In the context of the global knowledge economy, such decisions directly contribute to the development of human capital and the country’s long-term growth,” says Sayasat Nurbek, the Minister of Higher Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Adopted in 2011 and entered into force in 2018, the Tokyo Convention modernised the regional recognition architecture by embedding principles of transparency, quality assurance, information exchange and fairness. It builds on decades of cooperation among Asia-Pacific countries and reflects evolving realities of cross-border education and labour mobility. By implementing the Convention, States Parties commit to ensuring that qualifications are assessed on the basis of learning outcomes, rather than procedural barriers.

UNESCO has worked closely with Kazakhstan over the years to strengthen national capacities in the area of recognition of qualifications, including through technical consultations and peer exchange. Kazakhstan’s engagement in these processes has contributed to reinforcing regional dialogue and shaping good practices in recognition policies.

The ratification of Tokyo Convention also complements Kazakhstan’s commitment to ratifying the Global Convention on the Recognition of Qualifications concerning Higher Education, which operates in synergy with UNESCO’s regional conventions on higher education. Together, these instruments form a coherent global framework that promotes academic and professional mobility, supports economic integration, and enhances transparency across higher education systems worldwide.

“UNESCO congratulates Kazakhstan as the first country to ratify the Tokyo Convention in the region of Central Asia, which demonstrates its commitment to inclusive fair recognition and international standards in higher education and a huge contribution to its strategy to become the regional higher education hub,”

Dr Amir Piric, Director of UNESCO Regional Office in Almaty notes.

UNESCO, through its field offices and global networks, remains committed to supporting Kazakhstan in the effective implementation of the Convention, including through policy dialogue, capacity development and cooperation with national recognition authorities.

“Kazakhstan’s ratification of the Tokyo Convention sends a strong message of openness, collaboration and shared responsibility. Kazakhstan will officially become a State Party three months after it deposits the signed instrument of ratification with UNESCO. Subsequent implementation will not only strengthen governance of Kazakhstan’s national higher education, but also contribute to building a more connected and resilient higher education community across Central Asia and the wider Asia-Pacific region - advancing Sustainable Development Goal 4 and fostering inclusive and equitable quality education and lifelong learning opportunities for all,” UNESCO concludes.

