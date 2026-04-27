Kazakhstan faces workforce shortage in eight key sectors

According to the Minister, since 2025, Kazakhstan has been conducting labor market studies with QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) and using the HolonIQ platform to analyze and forecast workforce needs.

Its first stage identified demand around four core competencies, including data, machine learning, digital engineering and cybersecurity.

He emphasized a new layer of hybrid professions is emerging, combining industry expertise with AI skills.

The analytics outlines eight shortage clusters, such as advanced manufacturing, digital technologies, clean energy, financial services, life sciences, defense, creative industries and professional services.

He highlighted the pilot use of Learner Platform (for students) and Insights Platform (for universities) will begin at four institutions.

The goal is to shift from mass training to personalized, data-driven education, giving the government real-time tools to manage workforce policy.

To note, Kazakhstan plans to train 10,000 IT specialists.