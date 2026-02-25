Kazakhstan eyes energy storage systems to boost power system reliability

According to Yessimkhanov, the draft law aims at establishing a comprehensive legal framework for the development of alternative energy, including new technology adoption, power system reliability enhancement, as well as investment climate improvement.

If passed, the document will help Kazakhstan reduce its reliance on fossil fuels and deliver on international climate commitments and decarbonization.

Under the draft law, energy storage systems will be introduced for the first time, as the country seeks to manage peak demand. Such projects will be selected through capacity market auctions, with commissioning volumes set to be determined jointly with the system operator KEGOC based on the needs of the power system.

Yessimkhanov said current estimates indicate the power system requires roughly 3 GW of energy storage systems, with about 1.4 GW is expected to be commissioned under projects being implemented based on intergovernmental agreements.

Energy storage systems are viewed as a key tool for balancing the power system, enhancing its resilience, and integrating renewable energy sources. A power availability service is being introduced, paid for by a single purchaser under long-term contracts for up to 15 years, said the Kazakh Deputy Energy Minister.

By introducing such systems, Kazakhstan could supply power during peak load hours as well as reduce its electricity imports from Russia.

