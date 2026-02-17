Kazakhstan to commission new energy projects in 2026

The implementation of these projects will allow the country to fully resolve the issue of energy shortages by the end of the first quarter of 2027, and to ensure a stable surplus of electricity by 2029.

At the Feb.10 extended meeting of the Government, the Head of State noted that 3.7 billion kilowatt-hours were imported last year and instructed officials to intensify efforts to commission new capacities.

In the current year, the country plans to commission four steam-gas plants, two wind-power plants, four solar power plants, as well as to expand another two power-generating facilities. These energy facilities are expected to generate around 16 billion KWh per annum.

Major steam-gas plants with a capacity of 2.4GW are expected to contribute to strengthening the country’s energy security. This year, four steam-gas units will be commissioned to provide electricity and heat supply to southern regions. In particular, a 240 MW combined-cycle plant in Kyzylorda region is currently undergoing start-up and adjustment works, while construction continues on a major 1 GW combined-cycle plant in Turkistan Region.

Large-scale modernization has also reached the country’s biggest city: modern combined-cycle plants with a total capacity of 1.1 GW are being built at the sites of Almaty’s TPP-2 and TPP-3, set to provide the city with reliable and environmentally friendly energy.

At the same time, a new turbine and boiler with a combined capacity of 60 MW are being built at the Tekeli Energy Complex (17 MW) and at the Atyrau TPP.

Special attention is given to diversifying energy balance through “green” technologies. In 2026, the pool of renewable energy sources will be expanded with several significant facilities totaling 245 MW.

Two wind power plants will be commissioned in Kostanay region: Aspan Energo (50 MW) and Hyperborea (100 MW).

Four solar power plants with a combined capacity of 92 MW are expected to be launched in Mangystau, Zhambyl, Kostanay, and Zhetysu regions.

In addition, a small hydropower plant will be put into operation in Turkistan region by TAUENERGO.

