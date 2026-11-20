The issues were discussed at a meeting between Kazakhstan’s Deputy Minister of Transport Talgat Lastayev and Han Kok Juan, Director-General of the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS), held on the sidelines of the 7th ICAO World Air Transport Conference in Montreal.

During the talks, Lastayev highlighted the launch of the new Shymkent-Sanya-Singapore route operated by SCAT Airlines twice a week since October 2026. He said the service marked an important step in strengthening air connectivity between Kazakhstan and Singapore and would boost tourism and business ties.

The Kazakhstani side also expressed interest in further expanding its international route network and strengthening the country’s position as an aviation hub between Europe and Asia.

The sides discussed the possibility of launching direct regular flights between Kazakhstan and Singapore. Lastayev invited Singaporean airlines to consider operating services to Kazakhstan, particularly to Astana and Almaty, citing the potential of these destinations for business and tourism travel.

The discussions also covered opportunities for exchanging expertise in aviation regulation, flight safety, air navigation infrastructure, digital solutions and professional training.

Both sides expressed confidence in further strengthening bilateral cooperation, expanding air connectivity and pursuing new joint initiatives in the civil aviation sector.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan was presses ahead with plans for direct U.S. flights.