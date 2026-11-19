The discussions focused on plans for direct flights between the two countries and further cooperation in civil aviation.

It was noted during the talks that the President of Kazakhstan has been invited to the G20 summit, which will take place in December this year in Miami, U.S.

Kazakhstan is currently working to obtain Category 1 status from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). American experts conducted an audit in September and presented preliminary findings, noting positive results.

Lastayev said Kazakhstan and the U.S. were actively working toward launching direct air services, adding that the Open Skies Agreement provides a legal framework for the initiative. He also expressed confidence that the remaining procedures could be completed in the near future.

Kazakhstan is also preparing to expand its aircraft fleet. Air Astana is expected to receive three Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft in 2026-2027, which are planned for use on routes to the United States.

In addition, agreements signed with Boeing in 2025 provide for the delivery of 33 aircraft worth a total of $15 billion. The agreements were reached during the Kazakh President’s working visit to the United States in February.

According to the Transport Ministry, establishing direct flights would strengthen business and tourism ties, create new opportunities for companies and improve transport connectivity between Central Asia and the United States.

Both sides confirmed their commitment to continued cooperation and resolving the remaining practical issues required to launch direct air services.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Belize had expressed interest in signing a memorandum of civil aviation cooperation with Kazakhstan.