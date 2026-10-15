Kazakhstan eyes boosting aluminum, sunflower oil & flour exports to Switzerland

Kazakhstan’s Minister of Trade and Integration, Arman Shakkaliyev, met with the Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation, Ms. Christina Honegger. The two sides discussed strengthening trade and economic ties, expanding mutual trade and investment cooperation.

Photo: gov.kz

The minister said that from January to August 2026, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Switzerland amounted to $1.12 billion, up 19.3% year-on-year.

In the first eight months of this year, Kazakhstan’s exports to Switzerland increased by 15.4%, reaching $820.5 million.

According to the Minister, Kazakhstan has the potential to increase exports of processed goods to Switzerland across 30 product categories.

The most promising sectors include metallurgy, food processing, petrochemicals, mechanical engineering and chemicals.

In particular, Kazakhstan can expand exports of aluminium, rolled steel, ferroalloys, sunflower oil, flour, pasta and confectionery.

In turn, Swiss Ambassador Christina Honegger supported the Minister’s position and expressed Switzerland’s commitment to further strengthening trade and economic relations between the two countries.

The meeting took place ahead of the Minister’s upcoming working visit to the Swiss Confederation. The 12th meeting of the Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation is scheduled for October 22 in Bern. The parties discussed strengthening bilateral trade and economic ties, as well as prospects for expanding mutual trade and investment cooperation.

Notably, Switzerland is one of Kazakhstan’s largest investors. Over the past 20 years, Swiss investment in Kazakhstan has exceeded USD 36 billion. Today, around 400 Swiss-invested companies operate in the country.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Switzerland is considering launching direct regular flights to Kazakhstan.