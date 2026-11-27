The Head of State extended his sympathy to the families and loved ones of the victims, expressing solidarity with the brotherly people of Egypt.

It was earlier reported, at least 30 people were killed and 25 others injured after a vehicle carrying petroleum products overturned and burst into flames on a major ring road in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, the Health Ministry said.

According to local media reports, the truck overturned after striking the central reservation, triggering an explosion and a large fire. The blaze was later brought under control by emergency services.