According to local media reports, the truck overturned after striking the central reservation, triggering an explosion and a large fire. The blaze was later brought under control by emergency services.

Egypt's public prosecutor has launched an investigation into the incident and ordered DNA testing to help identify victims. Authorities also reported that 27 vehicles were damaged or destroyed in the fire.

The Health Ministry said 39 ambulances were dispatched to the scene, and the injured were transferred to nearby hospitals for treatment.

President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured. Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly also offered condolences and directed that all medical expenses for the victims be covered by the state.

The Health Ministry said it continues to coordinate with relevant authorities to ensure medical care is provided to the injured and to monitor developments related to the tragedy.

Earlier, a traffic collision in Algeria's southern province of Tamanrasset has claimed 12 lives and left 15 others injured, according to the country's civil protection authority.