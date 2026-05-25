Kazakhstan expands its railway network and boosts capacity

Kazakhstan Temir Zholy CEO Talgat Aldybergenov said, average wear reduced from 66% in 2023 to 58% in 2025, thanks to measures addressing locomotive shortages.

He added by 2030, 746 new passenger coaches will be delivered, many produced by Stadler. Currently, 86% of cars are air-conditioned.

He emphasized railway lines construction and modernization projects covering about 3,900 km are underway. 752 km of new tracks have already been commissioned, significantly increasing throughput.

900 km of new tracks will be built, and 3,000 km will be modernized.

He highlighted digital solutions helped speed up key processes. Diagnostic time for rolling stock reduced from 2 hours to 8 minutes using the Kinetix system.

Artificial intelligence now coordinates transit, cutting scenario modeling from months to hours.

It should be noted, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy ranked in the top 3% of global transport companies in the S&P Global ESG rating.

As stated previously, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan set to expand transport cooperation.