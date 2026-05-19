Kazakhstan and Tajikistan set to expand transport cooperation

Azim Ibrohim stressed that Tajikistan attaches great importance to developing transport ties with Kazakhstan, calling it one of the key partners in Central Asia.

As stated there, in the first four months of 2026, road freight traffic between the two countries increased by 5.8%, with the number of vehicles growing by 17.9% compared to the same period in 2025.

Railway transport and transit through Kazakhstan also showed growth: in 2025, total rail freight exceeded 5.6 million tons, up more than 621,000 tons from 2024.

The sides discussed the development of international transport corridors, simplifying transit procedures, digitalization of freight and the infrastructure capacity expansion.

Earlier reports noted that agro-industrial trade between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan surges 26% since early 2026.